‘Sri Lanka is better than Ghana’ – Hassan Ayariga

The founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) party, Dr Hassan Ayariga, has claimed that the state of Ghana’s economy is worse than that of Sri Lanka despite the tumultuous demonstration in the South-Asian country.

The comment of the politician comes on the back of the high cost of living in the country, underpinned by the high cost of fuel products having cascading effects on the lives of ordinary citizens.



Similar is the situation in Sri Lanka for which reason about 100,000 of the country’s population hit the streets of the country to demand the resignation of their President, Otabaya Rajapaksa.



According to news sources in the region, the country is suffering its worst financial crisis leaving millions of people famished, who are unable to buy food, medicine and fuel.



The economic situation of the country was thus attributed to financial mismanagement by the leaders of the country, hence their protests for the resignation of the office holders.



In Ghana, many have blamed the Akufo-Addo-led government for the economic hardship experienced despite the government parrying the accusations and attributing it largely to the Russia-Ukraine war and the covid-19 pandemic among others.

Speaking on the Anopa Bofoↄ morning show on Friday, July 22, 2022, he said but for the peace of the country, he together with other citizens would have joined the series of demonstrations embarked upon including the #fixthecountry and the Arise Ghana demonstrations by the disgruntled Ghanaians to register their displeasures.



“If Ghanaians got the opportunity, Sri Lanka would be better. We are the ones suppressing Ghanaians and we are not doing demonstrations. Some of us if we join the demonstration, this country will catch fire.”



“And that is why we are not joining any demonstration. Because we want peace to prevail in this country. I am telling you because currently, krom aye shi paa,” said Dr Hassan Ayariga.



Substantiating his claim, he said people who never would contact him privately for support in the past years now message him requesting meagre sums of money.



“I sit in my house and people are texting me for GH₵20, GH₵30. These are people who will never ask you even GH₵200 in the past years, but today they text me. And when you look at it, it is serious”.