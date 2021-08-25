St. Charles Boys no longer safe, shut it down immediately - SCOBA

The group referenced recent suspected arson attacks on the school to justify their call

The St. Charles Old Boys Association (SCOBA) has called for immediate closure of the school over suspected arson attacks on the school.

A statement issued by SCOBA referenced four suspected arson attacks on the school to justify their call.



"We, sadly bring it to the notice of the public that following the four reported acts of suspected arson last week, today, Tuesday 24, August 2021, the School has come under yet another act of suspected arson.



"Ladies and Gentlemen, it is the view of SCOBA that the current situation renders the School unsafe for the students and unconducive for effective learning.



"SCOBA is deeply saddened by the seeming lack of urgency in investigating previous such incidents to understand the causes of the fires and suggests concrete recommendations to assure the security and safety of the students, staff and School property,” the statement added.

