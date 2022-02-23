St. Louis SHS in Kumasi launch 70th Anniversary

Logo of St. Louis SHS 70th Anniversary

Member of Parliament for Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, Patricia Appiagyei, has advised parents to imbibe in their wards and the younger generation, the virtue of civility.

She gave the advice at the official launch of the 70th Anniversary Celebration of Saint Louis Senior High School in Kumasi.



The event is on the theme, “Maintaining Our Heritage, Transforming Our World”.



Our Ashanti Regional Correspondents Akosua FremaFrempong and Georgina Serwaa Agyei report that in 1952, Saint Louis Secondary now Saint Louis Senior High



School was opened by the Saint Louis Sisters, with an initial group of 12 girls.



Some of the girls dropped out while others remained to join the second group of 1953 to bring the intake to 42.

However, by December 1957, 11 surviving students wrote their “O” Level Examination.



Since its establishment, the school has grown to a total population of three thousand, one hundred 75 students and one hundred and 70 teachers.



Saint Louis SHS has chalked up numerous successes including attaining both Gold and Bronze medals in the maiden Science, Technology, Engineering Innovation and Mathematics contest last year, out of 110 participating schools.



In the 2020 West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination, the school emerged the second-best in the Ashanti Region out of 135 schools.



The school has consistently emerged as the Best Behaved School in the Ashanti region during the Inter-schools and Colleges Athletics competition.

MP for Asokwa and an old girl of the school, Patricia Appiagyei said it is a commonly accepted principle, that keeping heritage alive improves society.



Therefore, in the digital age, the youth have a responsibility to maintain the country’s heritage and pass it on to future generations.



Board Chairman of the School, who is also the Amakomhene, Nana Adu Mensah Asare urged stakeholders of the school to show more commitment towards the development of the institution.



The Headmistress of Saint Louis Senior High School, Mrs. Ama Kyerewaa Benefo highlighted the challenges of the school due to the increase in students population.



Launch of the 70th Anniversary celebration of the school in Kumasi was used to unveil the anniversary cloth and raise funds to support stalled infrastructure projects on campus.