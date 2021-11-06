St. Martin De Porres Hospital appeals for support to build staff bungalows

Emmanuel Bosompim speaking during the launch of the hospital’s 75th-anniversary

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The administrator of the St. Martin’s De Porres Hospital at Agomanya in the Eastern Region has launched an appeal for support to put up staff bungalows to house its personnel.

Mr. Emmanuel Bosompim speaking during the launch of the hospital’s 75th-anniversary celebrations at Agomanya on Thursday said though the facility remains the preference for most patients seeking medical care in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal, the absence of staff bungalows continues to affect the smooth operations of the facility.



According to him, some medical staff refused posting to the hospital due to the lack of accommodation facilities.



“Our next challenge is the woefully inadequate accommodation for staff,” said the administrator. “This year alone, we have had two medical doctors refused posting to St. Martin’s De Porres Hospital due to [lack of] accommodation. Even though the facility was prepared to rent an apartment for them outside, they insisted on being accommodated within the facility for which reason they requested for reposting to other facilities.”



To address the problem, management of the hospital has initiated steps towards the construction of staff bungalows and thus appealing to all stakeholders to come to its aid.



Additionally, the hospital undertakes about 200 deliveries in a month without an obstetrician-gynecologist and targeting about 85,000 OPD cases by the end of 2021 with only 4 medical officers, no critical care nurse, and 3 anesthetists.



The anniversary was launched under the theme: “75 years of holistic quality healthcare delivery in Krobolonad.”

Established in 1946 by His Lordship, the Late Most Reverend Bishop Oliver Bowers, and the Handmaids of the Divine Redeemer Congregation as a clinic and maternity home, the facility was upgraded to a hospital status in 1997.



As a Catholic mission hospital, its mission, vision, and core values include taking care of the destitute in the community.



Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Stephen Kusi said the 119-bed hospital, despite its relatively small land size, provides quality 24-hour primary healthcare and specialist services including optometry, general surgical consultations, and surgery with other services such as physicians’ specialists, O&G specialists, and pediatric nurses.



According to the Medical Supt, St. Martins is on course to record the highest ever OPD, in-patient, and maternity attendance in its history, owing to the quality services it provides.



Eastern Regional Deputy Director of Health Service In charge of Administration who represented the Eastern Regional Director of Health Services, Mr. Peter Boateng identified the hospital as the preferred facility in terms of healthcare.



He also praised the hospital and its staff for the critical role it played during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the camp of a construction firm, AFCONS Construction Limited in ensuring that the cases were properly managed without any mortalities.

“As a regional health service, we want to single out the support of St. Martin’s De Porres Hospital during the COVID-19 outbreak…and as a regional health service, we want to single out the contribution of Dr. Kusi and his team in the support that he provided to the AFCON workers…we were able to manage the COVID-19 outbreak at the AFCON camp without any mortality,” he noted.



He also assured the facility of the continuous support of the Ghana Health Service in terms of capacity building, staff, distribution of equipment, training, and specialists, and medical officers.



Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh who also sat in as the Special Guest of Honour also underscored the quality of health service provided by the facility which has endeared it to the hearts of the community.



According to Mr. Tetteh, President Akufo-Addo and his government were committed to ensuring healthy lives and wellbeing of the ordinary Ghanaian in line with Goal 3 of the SDGs.



“I want to assure you that the government of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is making efforts to ensure that the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all and at all ages is achieved by 2030,” noted the Assembly chief.