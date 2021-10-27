St. Martin's De Porres Hospital receives three adjustable beds

The beds were donated by the Nzema Manle Rural Bank

Source: GNA

The Nzema Manle Rural Bank Limited has supported the Saint Martin's De Porres Hospital at Eikwe in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region with three new adjustable beds to facilitate care delivery.

The gesture formed part of the Bank's 40th-anniversary celebration, the Reverend Sarpong Williams, a member of the Board of Directors, said.



Being the only hospital in the Ellembelle area it serves an out-patient population of 100,000 with 13,000 admissions annually.



Presenting the beds to management and staff of the Hospital, Rev. Williams said the Bank would not sit idle as the only hospital in the area went through challenges.

He said the beds would enhance healthcare delivery in the Ellembelle District and its environs and pledged the Bank's continued support to the Eikwe Saint Martin de Porres Hospital as a means of giving back to society.



"Previously though we had been donating cash, this time around, we want to do something concrete so that it could be extended to other adjoining districts where we are operating," Rev. Williams said.



Mr Philip Kofi Assuah, the Chaplain of the Hospital, who received the items, commended the Nzema Manle Rural Bank for the kind gesture.