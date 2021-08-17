St. Monica College: Investigate Priest for kissing girls – Tsegah

According to the student, Father Larbi of the Anglican Church decided to kiss the final-year student

A Human Rights advocate Selasi Tsegah has called for swift investigations into a viral video of a priest kissing three students during church service at the St. Monica’s College of Education in the Ashanti region.

She has also urged parents to empower their children to resist the abuse of their rights.



“It’s a clear abuse of his position of influence over these girls. He should be investigated and questioned about it. My advice to parents is to empower their girls to understand that a person may be in a power of authority and must be respected but the respect is limited.



“I think to an even larger conversation that these things are inappropriate that guys shouldn’t be kissing girls in the name of appreciation,” she said on the Morning Starr on Tuesday.



The video which has gone viral on social media shows the priest on stage inviting three students for a mouth-to-mouth kiss; one after the other. The preacher is seen directing one of the students to drop the face mask for the kiss.



The first two kisses got the congregants screaming with excitement. However, the third female student before and during the act showed some form of hesitation but was still kissed by the alleged Anglican chaplain.

Meanwhile, a student of St. Monica’s College of Education has revealed that the priest kissing three students during church service at the school was a show of appreciation by the priest.



According to the student, Father Obeng Larbi of the Anglican Church decided to kiss the final-year students for their years of service, reading the bible during church services.



“The father in the video kissing the students didn’t know we were going to post the video. We were not comfortable with the situation that’s why we were shouting. This is the first time he’s doing this. He gave the school chaplain a kiss and then did the same to the 3 female Bible readers.



The third girl the father kissed is a virgin and that’s why she gave her cheek to the father to kiss but he forced and kissed her lips. After the incident, she said the father had broken her virginity,” she recounted.