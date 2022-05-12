St Paul Technical seeks assistance after fire displaced 31 students

St. Paul Technical School was gutted by fire in April this year

Source: GNA

Mr Benjamin Adjabeng, Headmaster of St Paul Technical School (SPATS) in Kukurantumi, Abuakwa North Municipality, Eastern Region, says fire has destroyed two dormitories, displacing 31 male students and a housemaster.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency about the incident, he explained that on April 25, two rooms of the boys' dormitory caught fire, destroying all of their' personal items and caused substantial damage to the structure including its ceiling and roofing.



However, the headmaster added there were no deaths or injuries recorded as the fire broke out at a time all the students were in the classrooms learning, and firefighting officials were immediately called in to douse the flames.



He said the displaced students were sheltered in temporary accommodation but noted, “Once a section of the building has been touched by fire, the dormitory must be reconstructed.”



As a result, he appealed to the public to assist the school with the reconstruction of the dormitory to relieve the strain in the other rooms and secure the safety of all students.



Alhaji Umar Bodinga, the Abuakwah North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said a team of National Disaster Management Organisation officials had been dispatched to the school to assess the situation and report to the assembly for immediate action.

However, he stated that the report might be delayed due to the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana's strike.



He commended officers of the Ghana National Fire Service for their quick reaction in putting out the fire, adding, “The fire in the two dormitories would have grown."



Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) II Daniel Tetteh, the Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Eastern Regional Ghana National Fire Service, noted that preliminary investigations show that fire was triggered by electrical fault.



“The fire destroyed completely the roofing, the ceiling and everything in one of the rooms in the dormitory,” he said. “Spot investigation indicates that the fire was caused by an electrical fault,” but quickly added that it was yet to be confirmed.



Mr Emmanuel Acheampong, the PRO of Eastern Regional Ghana Education Service said the service had been to the scene to mobilise support for the school.