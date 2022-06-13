St. Paul’s students cry for help as snakes invade campus; 2 bitten

The school campus

At least two students have been bitten by snakes at St Paul’s Senior High School at Asakraka in Kwahu South municipality in Eastern region due to darkness on campus.

According to the students, the situation coupled with other environmental factors make the campus conducive for snakes and other reptiles who threaten their safety.



“The last time, a snake bite one of our students here in the dormitory especially house one and also house four we got about three snakes to kill. One came in the night so we didn’t see it so we don’t know where it is we couldn’t kill it. We don’t feel comfortable at all. We can’t even sleep. The last time, a male student going to bath was also bitten by snake. Fortunately the snake was killed.Ot is scary,” a student lamented to EIB’s Agoo FM in Nkawkaw.



One of the victims narrated that “I was going to pick my books on my bed so when I stepped forward, I experienced a sharp pinch on my right leg ,a snake has bitten me so I shouted for help so they took me the hospital and I was admitted for two days”.



The student appealed to” authorities especially the government should help us They should come to our aide.They should bring more facilities.we beg them a lot .we the girls are suffering .Water problems, snakes ,bedbugs, reptiles so we need help”.



Both boys and girls dormitories are in deplorable conditions creating discomfort to students as reptiles manage to enter .



The students are also facing high theft cases by intruders due to poor security on campus.

Management of the St. Paul’s SHS bemoaned the school lack infrastructural facilities such as teachers bungalows hence only 3 out of 72 teaching staff live on campus taken care of 948 boarding students .



“As a school we lack several facilities ,and to start with is my staff bungalow including the Headmaster all of us are outside .some are even coming from Jejeti, Nkawkaw, Aduamoah and the rest. Only three of our staff are residents on campus out of the 72 teaching staff and 34 none-teaching staff. And you can imagine total number of 1348 students only three teachers over here. For security, we don’t have any. The school had to go in for one night watch man and one day security man”.



Management described condition of the girls dormitory as a hell.



“Those in the boarding house are up to 948 so you can imagine of the teachers manage 948 students in the boarding house .It is a hell for me and if you look at my girl's dormitory that one when you go there you will leave within the next two minutes . The girls are now 513 in the boarding house but they are still using the old dilapidated classrooms they use in the 80’s .so I am appealing to the Honourable MP to force our government out the president and those who matters a lot to come to our aide by assisting us Having bungalows , Dormitories, security even our kitchen”.



Meanwhile, the member of Parliament for Mpraeso Davis Opoku Ansah has visited the school. He said he recently lobbied for a GETFUND bus which has been delivered to the school.



In the mean time, the MP says he will procure 20 streetlights for the school to illuminate the compound while he writes letters to the appropriate quarters for the other challenges to be addressed .