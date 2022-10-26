0
Stabilise the cedi, they’re blaming you for the high prices – Buyers in Kumasi to Akufo-Addo

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some buyers and retailers in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, have expressed frustrations over the skyrocketing prices of goods.

The buyers complained about the increase in prices of food items when they visited the market on Monday, 24 October 2022.

Some buyers who spoke with Class FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah disclosed that the current prices of goods were different from that of last week making it impossible to purchase the items they planned to get.

“We’re not able to buy anything. I’ve been here since morning, I have not been able to purchase anything. When I ask for the price of things, I’m unable to buy.

“Today, sugar is GHS700, oil is GHS1000, Geisha [soap, and] everything you ask for today, nobody can buy. Prices of goods have shot up,” a buyer stated.

The buyers, attributed the surge in prices to the falling cedi against the US dollar and CFA Francs.

They therefore appealed to government to stabilise the Ghana cedi against the US dollar to enable traders reduce prices of items: “When you complain they say it’s the dollar, the dollar has gone up, we’re pleading with Nana Akufo-Addo.

“They’re blaming you for the price of the dollar, stabilise it, let it come down, we’re not able to buy goods, our capital is going down the drain as traders, we’re pleading with you."

