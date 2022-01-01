Staff of Holy Family Hospital in praise and thanksgiving

Staff of Holy Family Hospital singing to a crowd of people

Source: Raymond Aryee

It has always been the norm for staff of Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw to thank the Lord for his protection and gift of life at the end of every year but the past two years has seen a rather a colourful thanksgiving service under the auspices of the Hospital Management.

The colourful 'HOFAHO IN PRAISE' program has indeed given the teeming members of the Holy Family Hospital fraternity to sing praises and worship songs in thanking the Lord.



The programme as organised by the leadership of the hospital is designed and executed by the staff of the hospital with tremendous assistance from the St. Michael Catholic Church, Nkawkaw.



The thanksgiving programme was organised and led by the Holy Family Soul Healers (HOFASH) Choir, a group that is solely made of staff of the hospital. The programme staged at the Nkawkaw St Michael Catholic Church was fully packed and well attended. The group thrilled the teeming and gallant members with both local and foreign gospel medleys.



In attendance was the leadership of the hospital some of whom at the slightest opportunity displayed their singing prowess to the delight of all. The hospital’s Medical Director, Dr. Isaac Adu-Poku Antwi in his welcome address entreated all to be thankful to the Lord Almighty for the gift of life throughout the year.



Rev. Fr. Daniel Brempong in an exaltation to all staff asked members to be friendlier and be ready to reconcile with one another as staff may offend each other in the course of the year. The invited artiste Elder Clifford Aniakwah took the stage to once more electrify the auditorium with the very latest of gospel ministration. His performance did not go unnoticed as almost everyone including the leaders were on their feet singing and dancing to the power of his tunes.

The leader of the HOFASH Choir, Mr. Bright Kodua, in his vote of thanks, thanked the management of the hospital for the immense support in many ways in ensuring that the program became successful. He thanked his team and the entire staff body for participation and patronization of the event.



Rev. Fr. Derick Mawuli, the Hospital Administrator in a closing remarks entreated all present to make it a point to be part of the hospital reconciliation mass coming up as part of the end of year programs. Staff are to take part fully in the end of year gifting program to show love for each other.



He ended by wishing all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year in advance.



