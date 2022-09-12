Staff of Jonokponto JHS holds educational durbar with chiefs and opinion leaders

The headmaster of Jonokponto JHS, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham

The staff of Jonokponto Junior High School in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region has held a durbar 'on ending child marriage/teenage pregnancies and improving learning outcomes with the chiefs and opinion leaders of the Jonokponto community.

Aimed at encouraging parents to allow their children, especially the girl child to stay at school, the durbar brought together key players in the educational sector, the Assemblyman for the area, chiefs, school pupils, religious and opinion leaders of the community.



The headmaster of the school, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, in an address said the durbar forms part of measures by the school to court community support towards improving teaching and learning in the school and augment efforts by World Vision Ghana to end child marriage among school-going pupils in the Municipality and Savannah Region at large.



He said the school was privileged to be part of eight schools selected to participate in this year's soccer clinic organized by World Vision with the main goal of ending child marriage in the West Gonja Municipality and it was, therefore, necessary to hold this durbar on our own to call on parents to join hands in safeguarding the future of the children.



"In fact, we have organized this durbar today as a way of consolidating the gains our girls made at the just-ended soccer clinic. It is our hope that they and others will be motivated by this gesture to stay in school and learn their books.



We also intend to use this platform to appeal to parents and opinion leaders to help us improve the enrollment situation of the school, and have first-hand interaction with community members on how we can collaborate to improve teaching and learning outcomes".

The honorable headmaster expressed gratitude to the Assemblyman for the area, the executives of both the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress for coming together to support the ceremony with assorted drinks, adding that, "it gladdens my heart to see executives of both the NPP and NDC joining hands to support the common goal of seeking a better education for their wards".



He called on the Assemblyman for the area, the Parent Teacher Association and School Management Committee to take keen interest in the running of the school and see to the renovation of the dilapidated teachers' quarters, whilst commending them for the support they have been rendering to his administration over the period.



He pledged the commitment of himself and his working staff towards improving teaching and learning in the school.



The Assemblyman for the area, Hon. Kipo Yakubu pledged his continuous support for the school, stressing the need for parents to support the teachers in bringing up the children in the best possible way.



He thanked World Vision for selecting Jonokponto Junior High School for this year's soccer clinic and commended the leadership of the school for taking a step forward in rallying the community to give a brief on the outcome of the games.

The Assemblyman used the occasion to advise parents to take the education of their children very seriously as his office works around the clock to lobby for opportunities and development prospects for the community.



The chief of the community thanked the teachers for their dedication and sacrifice, lauding the initiative as a worthy one. He said together with the Assemblyman, they will continue to support the school to take care of their children.



The chief Imam of the community offered special prayers to end the durbar with a call on the children to the religious in their dealings.







