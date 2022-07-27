Staff of collapsed banks demand compensation

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

Scores of the embattled staff of the collapsed banks and micro-finance institutions are demanding compensation from the government over their redundancy.

According to the embattled staff, they have been impoverished by the government’s banking sector clean-up.



“We have not been able to fend for our families and wallowing in abject poverty even though we have all manner of degrees, qualifications and working experience in the sector,” they stressed.



They noted that some of their members have died as a result of poverty since the collapse of the banks and micro-finance, savings and loans companies in the country.



They argued that the Bank of Ghana’s decision to clean up the banking sector has been detrimental to their livelihoods.



One of the staff working with the collapsed Groupe Nduom Bank, owned by politician and businessman Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, Phillip Ohene Appiah, led the chart to demand compensation from the government to help cushion the suffering workers of the collapsed financial institutions.

Mr Appiah made this demand while speaking in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM’s 6:00 am news on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.



He said all has not been well for the staff of these collapsed financial institutions.



“We demand that the government pay us compensation in the wake of the sky-rocketing inflation figures in the country,” he said.



He noted that a handful of them got paid a paltry sum of money as compensation while a vast majority of the staff are struggling and yet to be paid their due.