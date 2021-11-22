Staggering allegations made against NPP’s Chairman Wontumi over 2020 elections

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

A former Constituency Chairman for Fomena has alleged that most of the independent candidates who popped up in the run-up to the 2020 elections in the Ashanti Region were sponsored by Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Akwasi Nti, who is a known confidante of Chairman Wontumi, made this staggering revelation on Akoma FM in a radio interview on GhanAkoma with Kofi Asante Ennin on Monday, November 22.



“Ask why two independent candidates contested in Bekwai but [Chairman Wontumi] sent me to convince one to step down,” he alleged.



Akwasi Nti alleged that the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman used the independent candidates to bring down incumbent candidates who constantly opposed his decision.



“He is not trustworthy,” he stressed.

“If you don’t seem to like him, he will field a candidate to contest you. Whether it will affect the party or not, he doesn’t care,” he stated.



The former NPP Chairman for Fomena Constituency, where an independent candidate emerged winner in the 2020 elections, threatened to make more exposures in the coming days.



“This is just Part 2 of the expose. I have up to Part 11 and I shall break all on this platform,” he promised the host.



Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party is yet to comment on the development.