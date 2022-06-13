0
Menu
News

Stakeholders engage on pathways for sustainable employment in agriculture

Agriculture 2 Project lead touts reduction in fertiliser use as a step in the right direction.

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Stakeholders from key organisations have been engaged in implementing the Pathways for Sustainable Employment (PaSE) programme in the agriculture sector, in Koforidua.

The stakeholder engagement was organized by TECHFARM Hub, entrepreneurship, innovation, and business development organization in collaboration with the Communications Ministry and the Mastercard foundation's Young People Work programme on the theme, “The role of AgriTech in transforming the local economy for job creation”.

Mr. Kobina Adomadzi Londgon, Chief Executive Officer, TECHFARM Hub, explained that the PaSE programme was a comprehensive strategy aimed at engaging, training, and supporting young entrepreneurs in agriculture with startups and incubation as well as internships to boost their operations for investments and funding opportunities.

Mr. Caleb Lomo, Project Lead for GreenHeart SE, who outlined the technologies under the project said they included climate-resilient agriculture practices for increased productivity.

He noted that currently farmers had minimised or eliminated the application of fertilizer and pesticides in favour of pure organic farming, describing it as a step in the right direction.

Mrs Marian Mansa Minnah, Eastern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), urged the youth to venture into agriculture especially aquaculture and poultry, adding, “Farming is now improved and has lessened labour cost and time, yet, increased productivity."

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman