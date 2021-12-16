Stakeholders urged to empower women for national development

The government has been called on to support equality in female representation in all sectors

Source: GNA

Girls and Young Women Network (GYWN) in the North East Region has reiterated the need for stakeholders to empower women and girls to take up leadership positions to contribute to the development of the country.

Ms Matilda Malokiya, the Leader of the Network, who delivered a message on behalf of the group, said the majority of women have not been allowed to participate in the decision-making process in their communities, hence, it is important for them to be empowered to make decisions that affect their well-being.



She made the call during an engagement meeting with the East Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to present a position paper on some of the issues affecting women and girls in the area as part of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence on the topic; “A cry for a healing.”



It was part of the She Leads Champion project organised by the Songtaba Organisation and sought to complement efforts to end gender-based violence.



The She Lead project is being implemented by a consortium of organisations, including, Plan International Ghana, Defence for Children International, Women Aspire Network and Gender Centre for Empowering Development.

The project seeks to increase and sustain the influence of girls and women in decision-making and the transformation of gender norms in formal and informal institutions.



Ms Malokiya said, “most women and girls have been treated for various forms of violence such as emotional, economic, and sexual among others which often are not reported to the authorities in charge for the perpetrators to be punished due to the stigma the victims go through, especially in rural areas.”



She appealed to the government to support equality in female representation in all sectors of the economy.



Hajia Rashidatu Mahama, who signed on the commitment sheet to be part of the She Leads Champion, gave assurance she would create civic spaces for the girls to participate in local decision-making and also support girls’ empowerment.