Stakeholders urged to prioritise menstrual hygiene

Some adolescents result to using rags because they cannot afford sanitary towels

Stakeholders have been urged to prioritize the menstrual hygiene of girls and women for the socio-cultural development of the country.

Nana Sekyere Boateng, a Sunyani-based private legal practitioner, made the disclosure here on Sunday at the anniversary celebration of the Awareness Therapy Foundation (AWAT), a non-governmental organization.



He said most females, especially girls in rural communities could not afford hygiene towels during their menstrual periods and that most of them resorted to rags and other unhealthy materials.



Nana Boateng noted that the situation had negatively impacted teaching and learning through lateness to school, truancy and dropouts among girls, adding that “we should all contribute our quota.



“Girls are our future mothers, leaders and the hope for the future generations. We have to treat them with love and dignity for the wellbeing of our communities,” the lawyer stated.



Nana Boateng commended the effort of AWAT for championing girls and women empowerment, and health in the Bono East Region. He appealed to philanthropists and corporate bodies to support the foundation.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AWAT, Evelyn Yeboah, said the foundation was formed in 2017 with three thematic areas; namely girl-child empowerment, members and community volunteering and recycling project.

Mrs Yeboah indicated that the foundation provided the adolescents with useful information on reproductive health, and to set targets and goals for the future through positive role-modeling.



“Our target groups are students from Junior and Senior High Schools, upper primary, school dropouts and other vulnerable girls in the Bono East Region,” she stated.



The CEO noted that the project organized education on personal and menstrual hygiene among girls and women, donation of sanitary towels, health screening, career counseling and guidance seminars among others.



Mrs. Yeboah expressed appreciation to their partners, sponsors, individuals, groups, members of the foundation and other stakeholders in the region, for supporting the activities of AWAT.



Special awards were presented to individuals and groups who had contributed to the progress of the AWAT foundation during the five-year period.