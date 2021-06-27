Stalled projects at Ebenezer SHS hampering academic work - Headmaster

Ebenezer SHS' Visual Arts building

Mr Pius Yaw Osei, the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics at Ebenezer Senior High School, has appealed to government to complete the abandoned infrastructural projects in the school to facilitate effective academic work.

Currently, the school has about four projects, including a girls’ dormitory and a science laboratory, which have been left at various stages of completion.



The girls’ dormitory commenced in 2008 while the science laboratory started in 2016.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, during the commissioning of a signage for the school, Mr Osei explained that the stalled projects were affecting academic work and called on government and benevolent organisations to assist in completing them.



“At the moment, we have a girls’ dormitory which started about 12 years ago, which has been abandoned. It is about 80 per cent complete. We also have a Visual Arts Department, started by the PTA and that project has also stalled because the PTA is not active now. This project will house about four classrooms, printing studio, laboratories for practical works for the students.



“When this comes to completion, we will be able to have our jewellery work done, graphic design, ceramics and this will improve academic performance of the visual arts students in the school,” he said.



The signage was donated by the Padua Innovators and Affiliates Club (PIAC) in partnership with the Old Students Association of the school.

It formed part of a five-year project being undertaken by the Old Students’ Association to give the school a facelift and improve on academic work.



“We are running a double-track system and we don’t have adequate classrooms for the students and so we are again appealing that the seven classroom block which has been abandoned be completed so that we can have enough classrooms for our students,” Mr Osei said.



The Assistant Headmaster commended the Old Students’ Association for its continuous support to the school.



Speaking on behalf of Dr William Minnow Simons, Leader of PIAC, Mr Ignatius Asare, a Member, said the project had so far ensured that all faded classroom blocks were repainted to give the school a facelift and had undertaken a tree planting exercise to restore the lost vegetation cover in the school.



He added that it had also begun refurbishing washrooms for the student and had plans to help complete some of the stalled projects to enhance teaching and learning.



He urged the school’s management to properly maintain projects to prolong their life-span.