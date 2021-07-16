Stanbic Bank appreciates policeman with Gh¢4k investment fund for being honest

Stanbic Bank has donated Gh¢4,000 to him for his benevolence

Stanbic Bank has presented a special investment fund of Gh¢4,000 to Constable Prince Fordjour of the National Police SWAT, for his benevolent act by returning an amount of Gh¢2,000 he found being discharged from the ATM of the Abeka Total branch on July 5, 2021, to the bank.



He was presented with an investment fund of four thousand Ghana cedis which include a gift voucher of one thousand Ghana cedis, a current account credited with one thousand Ghana cedis and corporate souvenirs of the Stanbic Bank.



At a ceremony at the Police Headquarters on July 16, 2021, the Branding and Marketing Manager of Stanbic Bank, Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, she the constable spotted the money with nobody in sight but was benevolent enough to return it to the Bank.

A post on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service read, “The constable reported the incident to his Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Theodore Hlormenu, who in turn returned the money to the bank.”



Chief Superintendent Theodore Hlormenu said, “It is not about the amount involved but the gesture of the constable which personifies what the police represents in the community, which is the same as our motto 'Service with Integrity.”



The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, who was pleased with Constable Fordjour's action, also presented him with a cash amount of five thousand Ghana cedis (Gh¢ 5,000) and thanked the bank for not keeping the news to themselves.



The IGP used the occasion to encourage police officials to stand up for the right thing at all times even when no one is watching.