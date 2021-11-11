Stanbic fosters direct aid scholarship scheme for Takoradi Technical University Students

Frank John Eshun, Vice-Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

Stanbic Bank Ghana, a leading financial institution in Ghana has facilitated scholarships for some physically challenged students of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU).

This indeed is a testament of the Bank’s commitment to not only provide full financial services to its client but also to identify and support clients within their areas of expertise where necessary.



A team from the Bank while on a routine visit to the Takoradi Technical University, identified a need through engagement with the school’s authorities. The Bank immediately referred the matter to another corporate client, Direct Aid, who expressed their readiness at looking into the matter to provide a solution.



“Today, as we speak, I am happy to announce to you that, Direct Aid, has agreed to provide scholarships for five (5) physically challenged students of the TTU starting in 2022,” said Farihan Alhassan, the head of Business and Commercial Clients at Stanbic Bank Ghana.



The Vice-Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University, Prof. Frank John Eshun, expressed his gratitude to Stanbic Bank saying: “We are thankful to Stanbic for the referral. This is the power of partnership, which we have been talking about all this while; partnerships that yield mutually beneficial results.”





Fostering partnerships of growth remains high on the agenda of the bank’s activities in the country. This notwithstanding, the bank has invested significantly in various CSR initiatives across the country notably in the areas of health, education, and the environment.



“We are open to ideas such as these, and it is heart-warming to know that our bank does not only take care of our financial needs but cares enough to make recommendations that bring about the growth of our organization,” said the Country Director of Direct Aid, Sami Henedak Ahmed Mohammed.