Stand firm against any wind of change that threatens our principles – Bagbin charges MPs

The new leadership in a pose with Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has charged parliamentarians to stand firm in their faith and not compromise on any change that threatens to erode their principles.

According to him, parliamentarians should be bold and proclaim their faith even if it is not in line with public opinion.



Speaking at the inauguration of the International Catholic Legislation Network(ICLN)-Ghana, the Speaker of Parliament entreated Catholic MPs especially to remain steadfast in their faith as well as in the discharge of legislative duties.



“We must stand firm against the winds of change that threaten to erode our principles. We must be vigilant against the voices that seek to silence our faith. We must be bold to proclaim our beliefs even when it is unpopular, but it is a task we must undertake for the sake of our nation, our people, and our souls,” expressnewsghana quoted him as having said.



The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference(GCBC), Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration between the church, experts and parliamentarians to facilitate debates that will take into consideration the pressing issues that affect the lives of citizens.



“Looking at the events happening all around us shows clearly that all is not well and the peace we seek seems to be eluding us.

“The happenings in South Sudan, Niger and the Sahelian Region to mention but few, demonstrate that the people are disillusioned, disappointed, frustrated and have lost faith, trust and confidence in the governance system of their countries and Ghana is not an exception.



“The Social Teaching has themes or principles which include life and dignity of human care, call to family, community and participation, rights and responsibility, options for the poor and vulnerable, dignity of work and rights of workers, solidarity and care for God’s creation,” he said.







The steering committee of the network is led by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, followed by the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako (Vice Chairman).



The others are Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare (Secretary), Techiman North MP; Vincent Oppong Asamoah (Organiser), Dormaa West MP; and Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the MP for Ketu South, is in charge of the Catholic MPs in the south, Vincent Ekow Assafuah in charge of MPs in the middle belt, and Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah will be in charge of those in the north.











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









BS/AE