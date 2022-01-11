Standard-based Curriculum implementation needs reforms - EduWatch

Executive Director of EduWatch, Kofi Asare

Source: GNA

The Africa Education Watch (EduWatch) has disclosed that the first two years of the implementation of the Standard Based Curriculum (SBC) were not encouraging and therefore called for reforms to resolve the challenges.

In 2019, the Ghana Education Service (GES) introduced the SBC at the primary schools from kindergarten to primary six. The SBC curriculum was to replace the objective-based curriculum.



According to EduWatch, the lack of textbooks to aid students to study was a challenge that the Ministry of Education (MoE) faced in the first two years of the implementation.



EduWatch in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema signed by Mr. Kofi Asare, the Executive Director said myriad planning deficits were surrounding the rollout of the Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School(SHS) curriculum and that had affected students negatively in their quest to study.



EduWatch suggested that for MoE to alleviate such problems, going forward, textbooks must be made readily available for all kindergarten, primary, JHS, and SHS students in this year's academic term.



It noted that, after the Common Core Programme (CCP), textbooks must be provided in the 2022 academic year as it would prevent the repetition of two years’ absence of textbooks that occasioned the primary school curriculum.

EduWatch added that teachers must be trained with the CCP before rolling out this academic term to make learning flexible for students.



EduWatch is an Education Policy Research and Advocacy Organization working with Civil Society Organizations, Governments, and the Private Sector to promote an equitable, accountable and responsive education system that assures quality and equal opportunities for all.



Originally incorporated as Action for Rural Education in May 2002, Africa Education Watch rebranded in 2019 to focus on Policy Research and Trans-National Advocacy while operating as a Think Tank with partner representation in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Nigeria.



EduWatch analyses education policy management and reform by drawing on cross-cultural, trans-national, and international comparative perspectives in West Africa.