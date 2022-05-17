Standard of education in basic schools dwindling because of low investment by govt - Kofi Asare

Pupils of a public primary school in Ghana

Budget allocation for education has been dropping since 2012

No resources available to provide quality education in Ghana, Kofi Asare



Funds use to run public basic schools abysmal, Kofi Asare



The executive director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has stated that the standard of education in the country is dwindling because of the low investments by government.



According to him, the share of the country’s revenue invested into the country’s educational sector has continuously been reduced by the government since 2012, citinewsroom.com reports.



He indicated that the standard of education in basic schools is particularly affected by the poor investment by the government because a very small percentage of funds meant for education are channelled into it.

“There are no resources to provide quality education. Once you are constricting or restricting the disbursement of resources to build infrastructure then it means overtime you are denying them of resources.



“The country is investing less in education and at the same time, out of the percentage that goes into education, basic education share has also been shrinking overtime. This is why we are seeing what we are seeing (poor performance),” he said.



He added that in 2012, Ghana was committing 7.6 percent of its GDP to education but now it has reduced to 4.6 percent.



“It means we have reduced the percentage allocation of education expenditure to GDP by about 3 percentage points between 2012 and today,” he added.



Stakeholders in Ghana's educational sector including the #EduSkipGh have, for some time now, been complaining about the poor educational levels in the country, particularly at the basic and secondary levels.

#EduSpikeGh has said that the low investment by the government in the public basic school and the proliferation of substandard private schools are negatively impacting teaching and learning outcomes in the country.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







