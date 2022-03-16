StarTimes to offer subscribers free viewing in Easter promo

The Easter Promo rolls out from 15th March till 30th April

Source: StarTimes Ghana

Africa’s leading digital TV operator StarTimes is set to offer its cherished subscribers extra viewing days to enjoy more premium content this Easter period.

The Easter Promo which rolls out from 15th March till 30th April rewards subscribers who recharge their decoder accounts.



Super Bouquet subscribers who pay for two months’ subscription get 10 days extra viewing days.



StarTimes offers three bouquets with monthly subscription rates at GHC 79 for Super Bouquet, GHC 49 for Smart Bouquet, and as low as GHC 22 for the Nova Bouquet.



According to the Head of Marketing, Mrs. Akofa Banson, the StarTimes Easter Promo is aimed at offering families more to enjoy while together during the holidays.



“As Easter approaches, families like to spend quality time watching TV series and movies while at home. More reason we are delighted to offer them extra viewing days to enjoy the top Nollywood films on PBO TV and AMC Movies, Premium Telenovelas on Novela E & Novela E Plus, StarGold, Dizi, and more including loads of Blockbuster Hollywood, Bollywood, and series.

“News and documentaries aficionados can also enjoy thrilling programs on Fox News, BBC, SkyNews, National Geographic Channel (NGC) and NatGeo Wild (NGW), etc.



“Kids are not forgotten with amazing channels: Cbeebies, Toonami, Jimjam, BabyTV, Nickelodeon, ST Kids.



“In terms of sports, StarTimes subscribers will have access to exciting football, basketball, boxing, and mixed martial arts sports. StarTimes exclusively airs the Ghana Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Copa del Rey, German Bundesliga, Coppa Italia, US MLS among others, live and in HD.



“We intend to offer our cherished customers enough reason to stick with us this Easter together with their families and enjoy quality entertainment at the most affordable cost.” Mrs. AKofa Banson said.