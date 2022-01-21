State Housing Company to build affordable brick houses in Kumasi

Managing Director of State Housing Company Limited, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah

Thank you for your wise counsel, SHC to Otumfuo

State Housing Company secures another 200 acres of land



Brick houses part of affordable housing, SHC



Managing Director of State Housing Company Limited, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, has disclosed that his outfit will soon build brick houses in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.



The brick houses, he said, will be part of the affordable housing project in the country.



He lauded the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for making vast land available to embark on this housing project.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in 2020 allocated about 205 acres of land at Dedesua, a suburb of Kumasi to State Housing Company Limited.



The land was meant for the construction of affordable homes to help close the housing deficit gap in the country.



"I take this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his wise counsel to me and for making land available for housing projects within his jurisdiction...We have gone round some brick manufacturing companies within the region and very soon, you would see brick houses built by State Housing Company Limited springing up here in Kumasi," he said in an interview with the media.



Meanwhile, the State Housing Company has received another 200 acres of land at Bomfa-Achiase in the Ashanti Region.



It was handed over to the SHC by the chief of Bomfa-Achiase, Nana Tabono Bonsu III at a ceremony last year.