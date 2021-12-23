State charges Cassiel Ato Forson, 2 others for causing €2.37 million financial loss

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Former deputy finance minister dragged to court

Attorney-General charges trio for causing financial loss to the state



Deal to purchase 200 ambulances occured between 2014 and 2016



The State has charged a former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and two others for allegedly causing financial loss to the state to a tune of €2.37 million, Daily Graphic has reported.

According to the portal, they are being charged in connection with a deal to purchase some 200 ambulances for Ghana between 2014 and 2016.



The trio, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health under the erstwhile John Mahama administration and one Richard Jakpa who is a businessman were dragged to the Accra High Court on Thursday, December 23, 2021, by the Attorney General.



Daily Graphic reports that the trio are being charged on five counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to wilfully cause financial loss to the state, contravention of the public procurement act and intentionally misapplying public property.