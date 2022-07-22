State committed sacrilege altering portions of late Prez. Mills tomb – Ohene Agyekum

Diplomat, Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum

Diplomat and elder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum says the government has no justification for tampering with the tomb of the late former President Prof. John Evan Atta Mills without the express authority of family members.

A renovation exercise being executed by the Coastal Development Authority and the Attah Mills Institute has become a subject of contention specifically with the redesigning of the tomb at the Asomdwe Park.



The Brother of the former president, Samuel Atta Mills has raised issues of tradition and superstition accusing the Authority and former Aide of Professor Mills – Koku Anyidoho of carrying out the project without notice to family members.



The Coastal Development Authority has indicated it has not desecrated nor opened the grave beyond replacing the tomb elevation with alucobond panels.

Ambassador Ohene Agyekum speaking with the Host of Ultimate Fm’s morning Show, Julius Caesar Anadem, will not buy the justification. He contends touching a tomb flies in the face of tradition and customary procedure.



The former Ambassador to the United States of America and Canada wants the family of the former president to take legal action against the founder of the contentious Attah Mills Institute – Koku Anyidoho for usurping the authority of the family in such official engagements.