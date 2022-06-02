1
State funeral for late Hajia Ramatu Mahama scheduled for June 4

Hajia Ramatu Mahama The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama, former Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The state funeral rites of the late former Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana Hajia Ramatu Mahama have been scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The event which will have the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as its Guest of Honour will be held in Accra.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama who died on April 7, 2022, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness has been buried in accordance with Muslim customs.

The former Second Lady during her tenure championed the course of women in leadership roles and empowered women through various social intervention programmes.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the daughter of the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Health, first Ghanaian chairman of Ghana Cocoa Board, in the First Republic, and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third republic; doubling as a founder of the PNP now PNC.

