State of emergency against galamsey is well-intended - Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has partially supported the call for a declaration of a state of emergency on galamsey activities.

OccupyGhana last week wrote to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asking him to show more commitment towards the fight against galamsey.



They called on the President to declare a state of emergency in the various mining areas across the country.



In the letter dated September 28, 2022, OccupyGhana said; “We risk losing our very essence as a nation unless immediate and radical action is taken, first to STOP all unregulated and illegal mining, and then put a process in place to REGULATE artisanal mining, going forward. We, therefore, request that you take immediate steps towards declaring a state of emergency in every mining area in Ghana.”



Also, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South District, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, has asked government to declare a state of emergency to fight the activities of illegal mining (galamsey).

"The nation will be in trouble should the media give up. If the Police get fed up with the fight of galamsey, it won't augur well for the country. Ghana Armed Forces and Immigration Service, don't give up," he said.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Kwamena Duncan stated that "it is well-intended that state of emergency should be declared" because "when you declare a state of emergency, it gives certain powers to the President".



He, however, asked, "when declared, what is that will be done so differently that will give a certain substance to the state of emergency?"



The former Minister proposed that Military camps should be permanently established at the mining sites.