State’s case against Aisha Huang is dead on arrival, nothing will happen to her - Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has berated the government over its handling of the prosecution of illegal small-scale mining (‘galamsey’) queen, Aisha Huang.

According to him, the prosecutor’s handling of the case leaves many unanswered questions which will likely lead to Aisha Huang being acquitted, 3new.com reports.



He added that he agrees with the assessment of the lawyer of Aisha Huang that the charges filed by the Office of the Attorney General against his client are 'small'.



“How are they going to prove that she is engaged in 'galamsey' when she wasn’t arrested on site? Lawyer of Aisha Huang and the Chinese nationals, Effah Dartey has an easy task,” he said.



“She wasn’t arrested while mining but rather in her home so if I was a defense lawyer in this issue, I can get out easily. This matter is dead on arrival that’s why Effah Dartey says this is small,” he is quoted to have said by 3news.com.



“Why is this matter prosecuted at the High Court? And a State Attorney must handle this issue. They would have been diligent and professional to handle this,” he added.



Meanwhile, the embattled Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang was denied bail by the Accra Circuit Court 9 on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The Circuit Court adjourned the case to September 27, 2022.



Lead counsel for the accused person, Nkrabea-Effah Dartey during proceedings asked the court to grant his client and her three other Chinese counterparts bail.



Ms. Huang who is facing two charges of mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license together with 3 other Chinese nationals, was remanded by the court on Monday, September 5, 2022.



After the hearing on Wednesday, Lawyer Effah Dartey said the case of Aisha Huang has been overhyped by the media following her re-arrest.



According to him, it was so much talked about that one would think the accused persons were standing a murder trial.



He said he was, however, shocked when he came to court and noticed his client has been charged with two charges which were mining without a license and the sale of minerals without a license.

