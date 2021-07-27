Stationed Veronica buckets on the decline at markets, bus stations

File photo of Veronica buckets

Veronica buckets, the simple system that facilities handwashing, are getting fewer by the day in the Accra Central Business District.

Very few are mounted with soaps as the third wave of the COVID-19 driven by the delta variant, looms.



During a visit of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to markets and bus stations, it was abundantly clear that there were fewer veronica buckets and soaps, even in some cases, there were buckets but no soaps.



Madam Akosua Odwira, a trader at Tema Station, said the use of the buckets was on the decline due to the perception that there was less infection rate, adding that since there had been an uptick recently, they would result in its use again.



She called on the government and local authorities to provide other protective equipment, especially at the markets to help curb the spread of the virus.



Mr. Abraham Armah, Mamprobi Trotro Driver, said they had run short of the handwashing stations but were observing other protocols such as the wearing of nose masks.

He called on the local authorities to lead in providing modern handwashing stations with veronica buckets and soaps and enforce the adherence to the safety protocols in their respective localities.



Mrs. Harriet Naa Amerley, a food vendor, said the reason why there were fewer veronica buckets and soaps was due to the unavailability of water in some parts of the market.



She said they had to go to nearby markets and stations or even nearby offices to fetch water into the buckets for use.



Mr. Isaac Nii Noye, an official at the office of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Tema Station, said they would enforce the provision of veronica buckets and soaps at the station.



He said in cases where some could not acquire them, they would provide, adding that, they would be providing some at vantage points in the markets to ensure that all persons were adhering to the safety protocols.

“We will ensure that all our drivers were adhering to the safety protocols, especially the washing of hands and wearing of nose masks. We will ensure that veronica buckets and soaps were at vantage points at the station,” he reiterated.



The GNA observed that an appreciable number of traders and drivers wearing face masks, although, some had worn them inappropriately.



It was further observed that there were adequate handwashing stations with veronica buckets and soaps at offices within the Ministries enclave as compared to the market centers and bus stations.