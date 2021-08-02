Statistical Service to officially close 2021 Census on August 8

The national exercise is expected to end on August 8

The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) is scheduled to officially close on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), the period between now and 8th August will be used for the correction of errors and quality assurance spot checks nationwide.



Speaking to journalists in Accra, Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, said the exercise is 99 percent complete.

He said all districts with the exception of Ga West, Kpone Katamanso, Ga North, Adentan Municipal, La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal, Ga East, Tema West and Ledzokuku have achieved 95 percent completion.



Professor Annim appealed to all those who have not yet been counted to reach out to the Service through its toll-free numbers.