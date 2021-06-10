Stay away from Prof Attafuah or we’ll mafia you – Ken Agyapong to Bawumia

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central has warned Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to stay away from Prof. Ken Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Prof Ken Attafuah in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM indicated that the President has told him not to employ party executives because he does not want to leave a legacy of a public service which is not neutral.



But reacting to Prof. Attafuah’s interview and claims which according to him were made by the President, Kennedy Agyapong indicated that there is raging anger in the New Patriotic Party because of what he said.



He said this has given some steam to some group in the party and spells doom for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because of his affiliation with Prof Ken Attafuah.

Kennedy Agyapong used the opportunity to advise Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to stay away from Prof Attafuah so that the anger of the members of the party is not transferred to him.



“The anger in the party is serious, already people had their reservations, your statement is paving way for groups easily. You say I shouldn’t mention Bawumia’s name? I have to let Bawumia know that Prof. Ken Attafuah is causing damage to him because we know that he’s his best man so when we vote for him, your best man will be Chief of Staff then he will sack all NPP members. If Bawumia doesn’t stay away from Ken Attafuah we will give them a sweet revenge. If Attafuah is still with Bawumia, we will give them sweet revenge,” he said.