Stay away from drugs - NYA boss urges Youth

The Chief Executive officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Hon Pius Enam Hadzide has entreated the youth to stay away from drugs, particularly Tramadol, that could ruin their lives

The former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister was speaking at the 2021 Àsante Akyim Marathon in Asante Akyim North of the Ashanti Region.



Mr. Pius advised the youth not to engage in drinking alcohol.

According to him, the National Youth Authority (NYA) will arrange for awards to honour participants of the Àsante Akyim Marathon next year.



