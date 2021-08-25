Stay clear of recruitment - Police warn fraudsters

ACP Kwesi Ofori is the Ag. Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service

• Eligible candidates get the chance to apply to be recruited into the Ghana Police Service

• ACP Kwesi Ofori wants scammers to keep away from the process



• The service says it is not working through middlemen or social media and wants applicants to take note



As potential applicants prepare to take their chances in the recruitment process advertised by the Ghana Police Service for recruitment, persons who are hoping to take advantage and scam unsuspecting individuals have been served a stern warning.



This was made known by the acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori.



According to a report by graphic.com.gh, the police officer has cautioned fraudsters to stay clear of this recruitment process else they will be found and dealt with.

"Any fraudster who wants to take advantage of the publication of the Ghana Police Service 2021 recruitment process to swindle people will be dealt with ruthlessly according to the law,” he warned.



Also, ACP Kwesi Ofori has advised persons who will be seeking to join the service to be vigilant and report any illegal activities, as well as those using social media platforms to sway attention so they can defraud people.



"The public must be wary of advertisers or persons requesting an upfront fee for processing your applications. A genuine advertiser or employer will not ask you for money.



“The fraudsters also request for money transfer. Nobody should part with money through any middleman to facilitate his or her recruitment into the Police Service," he stressed.



He also took the opportunity to urge applicants to look out for persons who will seek to require non-work-related personal information from them, especially when they are not included in the advertised requirements.

In any case, he added, the service has not reposed any authorities in this recruitment process into the hands of any middlemen and is not using any social media platform to perform the recruitment.



"Any person who claims to be selling recruitment forms should be ignored. We are not selling any recruitment forms for the process," he cautioned.



To the possible recruits, his advice to them is that they should "abide strictly by the instructions stated in the advertisement published in the state media, including the Daily Graphic.”



The Ghana Police Service is expected to recruit some 5,000 persons after it got the green light from the government to do so.



