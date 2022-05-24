3
Menu
News

Stay focused, leave Free SHS debate to politicians - Akufo-Addo to students

Akufo Addo Shs Ppol President Akufo-Addo with jubilant SHS students

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Free SHS debate should be left to politicians

Akufo-Addo hosts Junior Graphic award ceremony at Jubilee House

President tasks students to take studies seriously

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the debate over the Free Senior High School, Free SHS, and whether it was being properly implemented or otherwise is a political issue.

He, thus, wants students to stay off that debate but rather focus on their studies in order to excel and impact society positively.

“Leave to the politicians the debate of Free SHS and don’t be distracted. Whether we should have Free SHS or we are spending too much money, or whether Akufo-Addo is handling it well, those are not your problems, they are my problem; the problem of those engaged in politics,” he added.

The President made this comment at the Jubilee House on May 20, 2022, when he presented awards to the winners of the Junior Graphic 2021 Essay competition.

He added that it was only with hard work that one of the students could become President of the country in future.

He advised thus, “but for the time being, your emphasis has to be on your learning. Pay attention to what your teachers and parents tell you and work hard.”

Eleven contestants were handed awards out of more than 2,970 entries.

The Free SHS policy has in recent times attracted calls for a review. It is one of the main policies of the government of Ghana, which started in September 2017.

“Every child in Ghana who qualifies for, and is placed in a public Senior High School for his secondary education will have his/her fees absorbed by the government,” the Free SHS secretariat said on its website.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is my uncle - Agyemang Badu reveals relationship with Asiedu Nketia
Why Akan children inherit from their uncles and not parents
Good news for Ghana as England coach snubs Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey in latest call-up
Follow these five things if you want to be successful - Kennedy Agyapong to Ghanaian youth
Victim of Dansoman daylight robbery attack speaks out
Captain Smart 'Rescued' While Reporting On Floods
Accra Left In Ruins After Overnight Rains Caused Severe Flooding
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
Related Articles: