Stay in Accra if you vote for the budget - Constituents warn Clement Apaak

Clement Apaak, Builsa South Constituency

Minority vows to vote against 2022 budget

Builsa MP warned against voting for 2022 budget



Parliament commences debate on 2022 budget



Member of Parliament Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region has said his constituents have warned him against voting for the 2022 budget presented before parliament.



According to him, his constituents have asked him to remain in Accra if he makes attempts to vote for the approval of the budget.



He however said he is not ready to remain in Accra so he would ensure that the 2022 budget is not approved in parliament.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament he said, “my constituents have told me that should I make the mistake of voting in Favour of this budget, I should remain in Accra. And I will not remain in Accra because they sent me here to work on their behalf. Their instructions are very clear. And so our position is clear and we represent our people and we are doing to do what they have asked us to do.”



Members of Parliament have commenced debate on the 2022 budget statement after the Minister of Finance of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta presented it to parliament, on November 17, 2021.



Among the policies expected to be implemented is the Electronic levy (E-levy), which involves the introduction of taxes on electronic transactions such as mobile money (momo) transactions in the country.



Fees and charges of government services have also been increased by 15%.



Meanwhile, the minority in parliament has vowed not to approve the 2022 budget as they claim it will worsen the plight of Ghanaians