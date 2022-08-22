Stay off AGA concession - Obuasi Youth warns 'galamseyers'

The group says the activities of the galamseyers are affecting their work

An Obuasi-based association, the Appiani-Bonsec fun club has sent a strong warning to illegal small-scale miners (Galamsey operators) in the town to stay off the concession of the Anglo-Gold Ashanti (AGA) or face their wrath.

According to the group, the activities of the galamseyers are affecting the smooth running of AGA which can lead to the fall of the mining firm.



Speaking at a joint press conference held together with the Local contractors Association and Small Scale Miners Association in Obuasi, the Chairman of the association Mr. Appianin Ennin lamented the hardship and suffering of businessmen and women, traditional authorities, and other stakeholders who depend on AGA went through when the company got shut down in 2014.



According to him, if not for the swift intervention of President Akufo-Addo and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the company would have still been shut down.

Mr. Ennin believes if care is not taken and the said Galamseyers are not stopped, the company may shut down again and that will be doom for the people of Obuasi as almost the entire Obuasi Township depends on the mines.



General Secretary for the Appianin-Bonsec fun club, Anthony Coffie Nature on his part told Evans Agyei Sikapa that appealed to the President, Asantehene, Security agencies especially MP's and MMDCEs of Obuasi East and West, and all stakeholders to join hands and clamp down activities of theses illegal miners who find their way through unapproved routes into the operational areas of Anglo-Gold Ashanti to embark on illegal mining activities.



He added that the group will sometime this week petition President Akufo-Addo, Asantehene, and the Lands and Natural resources ministry to immediately address their concern to help protect and save the AGA from another shutdown.