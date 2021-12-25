Stay safe, Ghana needs you alive for the journey ahead - Dr Letsa

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa

Source: GNA

Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has called on all to focus on safeguarding lives during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Regional Minister, in a season’s message copied to the media, said the event, commemorating God’s love in providing the world with a saviour, should be celebrated in love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.



“As we celebrate this Christmas, may we seize the opportunity to continue to give thanks to the Almighty God for all that he has done for us. May we also use the season to show more love to others in a renewed way.



“I, therefore, urge all to celebrate in moderation, respecting the rights of others in order that in our quest to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, we do not endanger the lives of others and ours. Stay safe, for the Volta Region and Ghana need you alive and healthy for the journey ahead,” Dr Letsa said.

The Regional Minister also appealed to all to observe the coronavirus preventive protocols at all times.



He urged individuals yet to receive their vaccines to do so.