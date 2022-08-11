'Stay strong, and never give up on Ghana' – Okudzeto Ablakwa to Barker-Vormawor

Samuel Akudzeto Ablakwa (left) and Oliver Barker-Vomawor

The Lawmaker for the people of North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has charged the embattled convener of the #FixtheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor to be determined despite the law battles he is facing with the state.

According to Mr Ablakwa, his fellow member of the National Democratic Congress should never “give up on Ghana”.



Mr Barker-Vormawor, the #FixTheCountry convener has been charged with treason felony. This follows comments he made on social media in February 2022, threatening to topple the government should it go ahead to pass the controversial e-levy.

Upon several appearances in court, the case has been committed to trial on Thursday, 1 September 2022, at the Accra High Court after the last hearing on Monday, 1 August 2022.



Acknowledging the presence of Mr Barker-Vormawor at the grand durbar, the 2022 edition of the Mepe Afenorto Festival, Mr Ablakwa said he was happy to welcome home the “prodigal son” to the district.