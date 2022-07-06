Stealing of railway line components unpatriotic – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo warns railway components thieves

Railway ministry decries stealing of rail parts



250 bolts and nuts stolen from Tema Mpakadan Railway project site, Amewu



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has bemoaned the constant stealing of railway line components by some Ghanaians.



According to the president, the stealing of these components stalls the completion of these railway lines which in turn affects the development of communities along railway lines and the country as a whole, asaaseradio.com reports.



Speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony at Manso in the Amenfi Central District, Akufo-Addo added that all persons who are involved in the stealing of railway parts are unpatriotic and will be dealt with.

“Apart from the activities of illegal mining, which is having a negative impact on the development of the right of way, particularly within the corridors of Manso and Amantin in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, leading to the modification of project designs and higher construction costs, some unpatriotic saboteurs in our communities have chosen to steal components of the railway system, including the tracks.



“This is exceptionally worrying, and of great concern to the rest of us Ghanaians,” he said.



The Ministry for railway development has raised concerns about the increasing rate at which thieves are stealing railway line components.



The Minister of Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, in June 2022, disclosed that some faceless individuals have started stealing materials meant for the 97-kilometres Railway Project from Tema to Mpakadan.



He told journalists that about 250 bolts and nuts used in the fittings for the tracks have been stolen by unknown persons around the Tema Harbour to Afienya area.

He cautioned persons behind the stealing to stop or face the law when caught.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/WA