Step aside for a new face to maximise NDC’s votes – Concerned youth to Ho West MP

Member of Parliament for Ho, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah

The concerned youth of the Ho West Constituency has called on the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), for the area, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah to step down after being in the House of the legislature for 16 years.

According to the concerned youth, the inactions of the MP have led to the division of the party in the constituency by opening doors for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to gain grounds.



The concerned youth, therefore, want the MP to step down to enable the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to amass votes in the Constituency.



The leader of the concerned youth Emmanuel Dobi who spoke on behalf of the group said: “What the MP and his cohorts fail to understand is that the NDC is bigger than any individual or group of greedy or selfish people.”

The youth called on the “party leadership at both regional and national to conduct an investigation about their loyalty to the NDC before the primaries.”



The leader of the concerned youth of Ho West added: “The Honourable MP Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah should step aside for a new face in order to maximise both presidential and parliamentary votes in the Ho West Constituency even though he has filed his nomination to contest in the upcoming primaries.”