Step aside for new leadership - Former NPP MP advises Wontumi

Okyem Aboagye

In the heat of the recent scuffle in the Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party, a former Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Mr Okyem Aboagye has suggested that the party must work towards a new leadership to handle the affairs of the region.

He said, the current political dispensation in the region requires a new personality to create an enabling environment and strategy for election 2024.



The former Bantama MP said the delegates must look at the bigger picture for the general interest of the party.



He made these statements on Akoma FM, Monday morning.



“If only Chairman Wontumi will take my advice, in my humble opinion I think he should step aside and make way for new leadership. I admit he has worked hard for the party- from 2016 when the party was in opposition. He has done his part but I think in my humble opinion he step aside for others to take over”

“The party gave him a second term after his hard work in 2016 but I believe going forward the party needs new leadership. As to who will take over we don’t know yet but we’ll support the right candidate in the course of time. That’s my humble advice, he added.



Chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako has been in the news in recent times for allegedly sponsoring independent candidates to unseat his party’s incumbent MPs and imposing Municipal and District Chief Executive nominees on his party people. Some party sympathizers and former executives have also questioned his leadership style- what they term as a ‘one man show’ kind of leadership.



Latest in his pool of challenges is the eviction of the party from its office at Akrofuom. The Landlady and entire family are threatening to close down the Regional head office for refusal to pay rent arrears.



However, NPP Regional Director of communications, Kwasi Kyei, says lawyers of both parties will meet to address the issues amicably.