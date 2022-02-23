Step down for Justin Kodua – John Boadu fired for incompetence

John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has been fingered for being incompetent and having lost his authority in the party.

Communications member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Owusu Banahene, argued that John Boadu has no authority and regard in the NPP, as regional and district level executives continually disregard his directives.



“John Boadu has lost grip of the NPP compared to Asiedu Nketia. When you come to the NDC, what Asiedu Nketia says is final, but it is otherwise for John Boadu. How can a National General Secretary issue out a directive, and a regional executive will disobey it? If the NPP wants to be strong, it has to drop John Boadu,” he stated.



In a panel discussion with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Kwaku Owusu Banahene intimated that the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong who is rumoured to possibly contest the incumbent John Boadu for the General Secretary position, is a far more suitable leader than the latter.



“The NPP lost a majority of its seats in the 2020 elections because John Boadu is not a firm leader. If the NPP really lets John Boadu lead the NPP again as General Secretary, they will be in crisis,” he added.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released its timetable to elect its local and national executives across the country.

The opening of nominations for the executives started on February 19, 2022, and will be closing on February 29, 2022.



Vetting of prospective aspirants will start on February 22, 2022, and end on February 24, 2022, while the conduct of the election will be between February 25, 2022, and March 5, 2022.



The directive was given through a memo from the Director of Research and Elections to Regional Chairmen, Secretaries and Chairmen of the polling stations, among others, with the authorization of John Boadu.



However, some regional executives in the Ashanti Region have withheld the nomination forms refusing to obey the national directive.