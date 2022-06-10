Step down if you can’t deliver – Northern Regional Minister told

Shani Alhassan Shaibu is the Northern Regional Minister

Mohammed Issah, the Director of Neesim101.1 FM, an affiliate station of Happy98.9 FM in the Northern Region of Ghana, has shared bitter concerns over the security in Tamale as crime rates in the northern part of the country are reportedly on the rise.

A mobile money vendor was shot in the chest by armed robbers at Kalariga in the Tamale metropolis of the Northern Region on Tuesday, June 6. According to eyewitnesses, the armed robbers who came on a motorbike also shot two others, one in the leg and the other in the head.



Earlier today, the Police, in a statement, indicated that one of the suspects involved in the armed robbery has died as two other victims have lost their lives in the process at Kalariga.



Responding to what is known to be the second robbery attack on a mobile money vendor after an earlier one a couple of days ago around the Afa Ajura mosque, Mohammed Issah decried the incompetence of Hon. Shani Alhassan Shaibu, Northern Regional Minister and the Municipal Chief Executive of Tamale, Mr Sule Salifu.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, the socio-activist bemoaned, “We need to sometimes play fewer politics and be concerned about the people we serve. Sometimes when you’re given a post or job and you can no longer serve, the best thing is to resign.

I can boldly say the Northern Regional Minister has proved that he can’t do the job assigned to him. Sule Salifu who is also the MCE in Tamale MA cannot also do the job. Before these people were elected there were bad incidents usually happening in the community. So, if the authorities in our midst behave in this manner, how can they expect ordinary citizens to behave? They need to put the politics aside and come down to the grounds for the actual works. As a regional minister and MCE you need to understand that you’re not serving the party but the country.”



Recounting his observations in the region, he furthered that the inadequate police presence and patrol in the area have given room for the increase in the crime rate.



“I’m in the Northern Region but I’m always seen traveling. Looking at Bolga for instance, you can see that there’s a discipline in the community at any time. There are checkpoints at vantage locations. From my office to where I lodge, I come across about four checkpoints. But with Tamale, there is not a single checkpoint mounted in the community. You mostly see police with motorbikes around town in Bolga which has decreased the crime rate, not in Tamale. That is why the youth exaggerate issues. When they realize that the authorities are not doing their job well, they take matters into their own hands. If you’re not on your feet then people will misbehave.”