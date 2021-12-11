‘Step up and deal with corruption’ – Buaben Asamoa charges institutions

Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Director of Communications of the NPP, has charged institutions mandated to fight corruption to step up and deal with the canker.



According to him, Ghana needs to build a resilient institution to fight against corruption in the long term and not leave the menace into the hands of presidents.



Speaking on Joy FM’s ‘Top Story’ programme on Friday, December 10, the former Adentan MP explained, “We shouldn’t leave this in the hands of presidents, we should build a system that is resilient that serves us over the long term, and the institutions vested with the authority and power to fight corruption must step up and deal with this canker once and for all because they have the freedom, they are free to do so particularly the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

“The President doesn’t investigate allegations. The President has established the most important corruption agency in sub-Saharan Africa and an entirely independent agency, the office of the Special Prosecutor. The first occupant of that office was an NDC affiliated person, what more could the President have exhibited by way of political will and yet Martin Amidu true to his nature, the nature that he used to distance himself from his own party, distanced himself from the powers of his office and he didn’t execute those powers. That institution that Nana Addo has set up will grow to combat corruption,” Buaben Asamoa stressed.



Background



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the National Anti-Corruption Conference in Accra, claims that his administration has undertaken “arguably” the boldest steps in dealing with corruption since Ghana attained independence nearly 65 years ago.



He all allegations of corruption levelled against his appointees so far, have been probed.



“My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant inquiry and necessary actions including if required, the suspension of the affected official pending the conclusion of the investigation. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of national leadership,” he said.

He declared zero tolerance for corruption under his government, adding that due process will not be set aside in fighting the canker. “Charity, they say begins at home and that is why so far, every single alleged act of corruption levelled against any of my appointees has been investigated by independent bodies such as CHRAJ, CID in some cases, and Parliament itself.



“There are some [people] who refuse to accept my method of proceeding and have characterised me as a clearing agent because for them, the mere allegation without more, is enough to merit condemnation of the public official even though they did not apply this principle when they were in office.



“For my part, I will not set aside due process in fighting against corruption no matter the opprobrium this incurs for me. If any appointee is cleared of any wrongdoing, the evidence adduced and recommendation made by these agencies after the investigations are concluded, I would clear the accused persons not by myself but by the institutions mandated to do so,” President Akufo-Addo noted.