Stephen Amoah remorseful over tidal waves feud in Parliament

Nhyiaeso MP, Dr. Stephen Amoah

The Member of parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah has apologized for his role in the near brawl in Parliament over tidal waves devastation in some Communities at Aflao and Keta in the Volta Region.

The MP was captured on camera in a heated exchange of words with the South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.



But speaking to GhOne News for the first time after the incident, Dr. Amoah disclosed he was not an aggressor and made a passionate appeal to the people of the area and the public for forgiveness over his conduct.



“Let’s all be honest I think where I went to stand was not good, I was too close but considering the cordiality between the two political divides and Rockson is my friend, I am surprised he changed the story as if the two of us don’t have a consistent relationship. I wasn’t fighting, I respect the Minority, the Ghanaian Community and I respect the processes in dispensing democracy,” he narrated.



The Lawmaker continued “I wasn’t fighting, just that the Minority guys are putting it in the public spaces that I wasn’t going to allow them to conduct their press conference and that was palpable false. But what I will still say is that I am serious. I am a human being. I am sorry, I should be forgiven I wasn’t fighting. I’ve taken a cue from that. I don’t think this will happen again,” he pleaded.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin whose press conference resulted in the near brawl has filed an urgent question summoning minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye to provide answers on the phase two of the sea defense project.

Afenyo-Markin who in his earlier address attributed the tidal waves devastation to sand winning by indigenes now argues that the ultimate solution lies in the completion of the sea defense project.



Speaking to the media, the Deputy Majority Leader further argued that his move will push the government to accelerate the project.



“The issue is about the plight of the people of Keta, Ketu South and Anloga where we are having tidal waves affecting livelihood. I addressed the press and my position was that we need a permanent solution. We need to look at the problem together as stakeholders.



“I believe that as a House once this is brought to the mainstream and the Minister comes to answer questions, we will then be able to hold the Minister’s feet to the fire. Regarding the answers, he will give and then further push the Finance Ministry to make available funds to finance the project,” he stated.