Stephen Amoah threatens to walk off live TV program after ‘heckling’ from TV3’s Johnnie Hughes

Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, threatened to walked off the Wednesday, December 22 edition of TV3 morning show after what he perceived to be repeated heckling by host of the show, Johnnie Hughes.



Stephen Amoah was unhappy with Jonnie Hughes’ preference to ask questions when he was addressing issues.



The first clash between the host and lawmaker was during discussions on the Electronic Transaction levy.

Stephen Amoah who was paired with the NDC’s Edudzi Tamakloe faced repeated questions from the host when he was making points on consultations that happened among the leadership of Parliament and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



After one of the questions, Stephen Amoah protested “every second you interrupt. This is not one-on-one, can you allow me flow a bit? All along you are not making me flow as if its one-on-one. Let me put my thoughts together.”



Stephen Amoah was given some space to flow but that was short lived as the host returned with more questions.



In making a point about the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, the MP said that the pandemic has forced government to borrow at a rate it did not like.



The host then jumped in with a question on the NPP’s position on borrowing when it was in opposition.

At this point, Stephen Amoah had lost his cool and went wild on the host, threatening to leave show.



“Can I continue please? Can you allow me concentrate on what I’m saying? What you are doing is not right. Let’s have fruitful discussions because If you don’t I will go home. I can leave the show. I’m trying to tolerate you but what you are doing is very wrong. It’s your show so if you like, I will leave the show. If you do, I’ll leave.



“Stop being cheeky. You are a moderator not part of the discussion so allow me flow and you can ask your questions later. Your style is outmoded and old so stop it. If you like take your show.”



Watch the encounter from the 1st to 10th minute



