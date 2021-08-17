Stephen Ayesu Ntim calls on Ghanaians to support Agenda 111

President Akuffo-Addo will cut sod for the first hospital in Trede in Ashanti region

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

Former 1st vice National Chairman and aspiring National Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has called on Ghanaians to rally behind Agenda 111 with their support.

Agenda 111 initiative is part of the government's intervention to construct 111 hospitals as a result of the outbreak of a novel COVID-19 pandemic.



The plan to construct these hospitals was first announced in a COVID-19 address by the President, months after the wrecking Coronavirus arrived in Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo will today lay the first block for the commencement of the life-changing project at Trede in the Ashanti region.



Commenting on the epic intervention initiated by the Government, Stephen Ayensu Ntim said, “The anticipation from Ghanaians is an indication of their belief in the project and I encourage all and sundry to patiently rally behind the President and the NPP government whilst we work assiduously to transform all sectors of our country.”

He reckoned that “I would urge Ghanaians in general and our cherished party people, in particular, to lend our maximum support to these worthy Agenda 111 projects.”



Eighty-eight (88) districts with hospitals are expected to benefit from the initiative.



The beneficiary regions and respective breakdown; Ashanti (10), Volta (9), Eastern (8), Greater Accra (7), Upper East (7), Oti (5), Upper West (5), Bono (5), Western North (5), Savannah (3), Bono East (2), North East (2).



The remaining are six regional hospitals on the newly created regions, two specialized hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.