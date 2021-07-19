Stephen Ntim donates to Nsawam Medium Security Prison

Stephen Ntim making the presentation

The former First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has donated assorted items to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

This formed part of activities marking his 63rd birthday.



The items were received by Assistant Director of Prison, Emmanuella Osei Bonsu who expressed her gratitude and promised to ensure that the items are put to good use.



While addressing the press after the donation, Stephen Ntim expressed his gratitude to God for adding another year to his life.

Furthermore, he assured the prisoners that though they are locked, they have not been forgotten by the people of Ghana and will continue to support them to make their stay more conducive. He also called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to come on board to support them.



“We need to make our prisons more conducive and humane,” he added.



He also thanked all the party members that joined him including party executives from Nsawam and adjoining constituencies.