Stephen Ntim is not a money launderer or a drug dealer - Kamal-Deen

A New Patriotic Party Deputy National Communications Director, Kamal-Deen Abdullai, has refuted claims that the Chairman-elect, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, might be involved in money laundering or drug trafficking.



Kamal-Deen, also the spokesperson for Stephen Ntim, said that the Chairman-elect never paid any of the party's delegates for them to vote for him as being asserted.

In a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the spokesperson said that Ntim won the election after 20 years of trying because he was the best candidate for the position.



"… there is no day that he (Stephen Ntim) has used money to induce anyone for votes. That is why he waited patiently for this and pursued it for 20 good years. This is a man that has distinguished himself, a man who has shown that he is a true-blue party person, and he has been elected on merit.



"Obviously, he is not (a drug dealer or a money launder), and he will never be," Kamal-Deen said when the host of 'The Big Issue', Johnny Hughes, asked him whether his boss was involved in these criminal activities.



This issue arose after allegations by defeated National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, that some of the candidates in the executive elections were trying to manipulate the delegates with money.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, popularly known as Asabee, said that he only gave the delegates money for transportation, but others gave them huge sums to influence their decision.



He added that if this issue of candidates influencing party delegates is not addressed, criminals, including drug dealers, will take over the NPP, graphiconline.com reports.



"People want to manipulate them with money. I am a straightforward, straight honest person. Whatever I should have given them for T&T, I've given. I'm done. I don't have any extra money anywhere. I am not going to take money that is tainted… That is the problem that we need to tackle. The whole contest must be restructured. If the party doesn't restructure the way we conduct these internal elections, we can never tell where a drug dealer, a money launderer, will take over our party," he is quoted to have said in an interview on Joy News.

















